Obituaries: Abbe Rasmussen

Abbe Rasmussen, 29, of Terryville, formerly of Farmington, daughter of Karen Rasmussen of Terryville and

Walter Rasmussen of Essex, joined her Grandparents and Uncle Mark unexpectedly on Nov. 16th. Abbe’s

name means ‘’source of joy” and she was a lovely, thoughtful and caring daughter, granddaughter, niece,

cousin and special friend. Thank you to Vickie Savastio and all who gave her the gift of friendship. She will

be forever remembered in our hearts as a courageous young woman, a creative talent and the party planner

of her group and most especially a tireless advocate for rescue animals and her 4 legged family who are

fortunate to have had such a special Mom. Funeral services will be held Tuesday 10:30AM from the Scott

Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, 35 Allen St., Terryville for

a Liturgy at 11AM. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 6 – 8PM.

Donations may be made in her memory to: The Little Guild, Animal Rescue, 285 Sharon-Goshen Turnpike,

