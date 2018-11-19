Obituaries: Albert C. Smith

Albert C. Smith, 95, of Bristol, widower of Velma (Miller) Smith, passed away on Wednesday (November 14, 2018). Albert was born in

Terryville on December 29, 1922 and was a son of the late Rudolph

and Pauline (Tomel) Smith. He was a man dedicated to his Lord and

Savior Jesus Christ and was proud to serve his country in World War

He worked for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 32 years before

retiring. Albert is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Mark and

Donna Smith of Ossian, IN; two daughters and a son-in-law: Carolyn

Dowd of Land O’ Lakes, FL, and Louise and John Chromy of Bristol;

his grandchildren: Jason Dowd, Patricia Pisano, Joy Chromy, Ryan

Dowd, Marshall Smith, and Amanda Chromy-Doncet; his great-

grandchildren: Gavin Smith, Madison Pisano, John Mora, Caden

Pisano, Hannah Mora, and Kennedy Smith; and several nieces and

nephews. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the

convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of

flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran

Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35

Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is in care of arrangements. Please visit Albert’s

memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.