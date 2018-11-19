Obituaries: Albert C. Smith

Albert C. Smith, 95, of Bristol, widower of Velma (Miller) Smith, passed away on Wednesday (November 14, 2018). Albert was born in
Terryville on December 29, 1922 and was a son of the late Rudolph
and Pauline (Tomel) Smith. He was a man dedicated to his Lord and
Savior Jesus Christ and was proud to serve his country in World War
- He worked for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 32 years before
retiring. Albert is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Mark and
Donna Smith of Ossian, IN; two daughters and a son-in-law: Carolyn
Dowd of Land O’ Lakes, FL, and Louise and John Chromy of Bristol;
his grandchildren: Jason Dowd, Patricia Pisano, Joy Chromy, Ryan
Dowd, Marshall Smith, and Amanda Chromy-Doncet; his great-
grandchildren: Gavin Smith, Madison Pisano, John Mora, Caden
Pisano, Hannah Mora, and Kennedy Smith; and several nieces and
nephews. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the
convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of
flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran
Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35
Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is in care of arrangements. Please visit Albert’s
memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.