Obituaries: Gloria G. Schroeder

Gloria G. (Gulli) Schroeder, 91, of Bristol, died on Thursday (November

15, 2018) at Countryside Manor in Bristol.

Gloria was born in Herkimer, NY on January 6, 1927 and was the only

child of the late Samuel and Theresa (Squillace) Gulli. She was raised

in Bristol where she graduated from St. Joseph School and Bristol High

School. She also formerly lived in Tempe, AZ and Vermont before

returning home to Bristol. She worked for the Wadsworth Atheneum, the

Tempe Historical Society, and United Technologies Corp. before

retiring. She enjoyed playing the piano and studied music with the Sisters

of St. Joseph as well as helped the piano teacher give lessons.

Gloria is survived by three daughters: Mary Lou Santillo of California,

Donna Haselden of Bristol, and Theresa Newberry of Maine; two

grandchildren: Dean Haselden and Robert Newberry; and a great-

granddaughter. Funeral and burial with her parents in St. Joseph

Cemetery, Bristol, will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of

flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart

Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Funk Funeral

Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit

Gloria’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com