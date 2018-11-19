Obituaries: Gloria G. Schroeder

Gloria G. (Gulli) Schroeder, 91, of Bristol, died on Thursday (November
15, 2018) at Countryside Manor in Bristol.
Gloria was born in Herkimer, NY on January 6, 1927 and was the only
child of the late Samuel and Theresa (Squillace) Gulli. She was raised
in Bristol where she graduated from St. Joseph School and Bristol High
School. She also formerly lived in Tempe, AZ and Vermont before
returning home to Bristol. She worked for the Wadsworth Atheneum, the
Tempe Historical Society, and United Technologies Corp. before
retiring. She enjoyed playing the piano and studied music with the Sisters
of St. Joseph as well as helped the piano teacher give lessons.
Gloria is survived by three daughters: Mary Lou Santillo of California,
Donna Haselden of Bristol, and Theresa Newberry of Maine; two
grandchildren: Dean Haselden and Robert Newberry; and a great-
granddaughter. Funeral and burial with her parents in St. Joseph
Cemetery, Bristol, will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of
flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart
Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Funk Funeral
Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit