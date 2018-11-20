Battle of the Bell is postponed to Friday

The Battle for the Bell will now be played at 2 p.m. on Friday, according to a tweet from Bristol Eastern faculty manager John Stavens. The game will still be played at Muzzy Field. The game is the latest in a string of rescheduled Thanksgiving Day games due to the impending record cold that’s been forecast for Thursday morning.

The Bristol bowl game isn’t the only game to move. Two other regional rivalries have been rescheduled for Wednesday night.

Southington High School’s game against Cheshire High School has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. at Southington High School.

The football contest between Plainville High School and Farmington High School has also been rescheduled to Wednesday night due. Kick-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. tomorrow at Farmington High School.