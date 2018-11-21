Laurel Street to be paved next Monday, Tuesday

The work will be completed in two phases. The initial phase will consist of milling off the existing bituminous pavement. The second phase will consist of installing a new bituminous roadway surface and will commence shortly after phase one.

There may be minor traffic delays during construction, however the road will remain open for mail delivery, emergency vehicles, and local traffic at all times. Temporary “No Parking” signs will be posted as needed during construction.

If you should have questions or concerns about this project, contact Public Works Engineering Division at 860-584-6125.