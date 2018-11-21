Obituaries: Antoinette LaMothe

Antoinette LaMothe, 82, Bristol, CT peacefully passed away Sunday, November

18, 2018, at her home surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late

Richard LaMothe with whom she raised six children. Antoinette was born

February 15, 1936, in Bristol, CT, the daughter of Anthony and Rose Venditti.

As a life-long resident of Bristol, Antoinette attended St. Anthony School and

graduated with her nursing degree from St. Francis School of Nursing. Upon

graduation, she worked in the lab at St. Francis Hospital before her employment

at Bristol Nursing Care Center where she retired as the head nurse. She was a

member of the Holy Rosary Society and volunteered for many church functions.

Antoinette’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the pride and joy of her

life. Her legacy of kind spirit, love of artistic painting, joy of Italian cooking,

passion for reading and trying new things from horseback riding to parasailing

will live on through them. Her longtime canine companion Angelo also brought

much joy to her life. She is survived by three sons, Richard LaMothe (Kathleen),

Greg LaMothe (Susanne) and Michael LaMothe (Dawn) and two daughters,

Cindy Marrero (Joe) and Maryann Rafaniello (Chippy); ten grandchildren and 6

great-grandchildren as well as many relative and friends. In addition to her

husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Nancy LaMothe

and her granddaughter Ericka Merrero. On behalf of

Antoinette, the LaMothe Family would like to extend a special thank you to all

her valuable and compassionate caregivers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be

held on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at 11 AM at The Parish of St. Francis

de Sales, formerly St. Anthony Church, 111 School St, Bristol, CT. Burial will

follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be held on November

21, 2018, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave,

Bristol, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to The Parish of St. Francis de

Sales, formerly St. Anthony Church, 180 Laurel St., Bristol, CT 06010.

Condolences may be sent to Antoinette’s family by visiting her memorial website

