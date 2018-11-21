Obituaries: Beverly M. Robertson

Beverly M. (Burrill) Robertson, 95, of Bristol, widow of Howard L.
Robertson, died on Thursday (November 15, 2018) at Countryside
Manor. Beverly was born in North Brewer, ME on August 13, 1923
and was a daughter of the late William and Gladys (Osborne) Burrill.
A longtime Bristol resident, she worked for O-Z/Gedney Electric
before retiring. She went on to be a member of the Bristol Senior
Center and a volunteer with RSVP. She was a member of the Holy
Trinity Anglican Church in Plainville. A loving mother, grandmother,
and great-grandmother, Beverly is survived by two daughters and a
son-in-law: Mary LaFountain of Bristol and June and Michael Mattson
of Gales Ferry; a sister: Ruby Ryder of Holden, ME; five grandchildren:
Douglas Martineau, Vincent LaFountain, Lance LaFountain, Regina
Martineau, and Stephen Robertson, II; two great-grandchildren: Aubrey
Ann and Austin Newbury; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral
services will be held on Saturday (December 1, 2018) at 11 AM at
Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in
West Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral
Home on Saturday between 10 and 11 AM. Please visit Beverly’s
memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.