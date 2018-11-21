Obituaries: Beverly M. Robertson

Beverly M. (Burrill) Robertson, 95, of Bristol, widow of Howard L.

Robertson, died on Thursday (November 15, 2018) at Countryside

Manor. Beverly was born in North Brewer, ME on August 13, 1923

and was a daughter of the late William and Gladys (Osborne) Burrill.

A longtime Bristol resident, she worked for O-Z/Gedney Electric

before retiring. She went on to be a member of the Bristol Senior

Center and a volunteer with RSVP. She was a member of the Holy

Trinity Anglican Church in Plainville. A loving mother, grandmother,

and great-grandmother, Beverly is survived by two daughters and a

son-in-law: Mary LaFountain of Bristol and June and Michael Mattson

of Gales Ferry; a sister: Ruby Ryder of Holden, ME; five grandchildren:

Douglas Martineau, Vincent LaFountain, Lance LaFountain, Regina

Martineau, and Stephen Robertson, II; two great-grandchildren: Aubrey

Ann and Austin Newbury; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral

services will be held on Saturday (December 1, 2018) at 11 AM at

Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in

West Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral

Home on Saturday between 10 and 11 AM. Please visit Beverly’s

memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.