Obituaries: Emily De Pecol Taillon

Emily De Pecol Taillon, 85, of Bristol, died peacefully on November 18.

Emily is predeceased by her loving husband, Norman. Born 1933 in

Thomaston, she was the daughter of August and Teresa (Franeschin) De

Pecol. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and John

Stubbs of Manchester, son, Gregory Taillon of Winter Garden Florida, her

precious grandchildren (her tesoro d’oro-treasures of gold) Kathryn and

Gregory Taillon, who knew her as Grammie, and her much loved

“grandchild,” Marc Chauvin of Maryland. Emily was predeceased by her

brothers, Mario, Ben, and Bruno. She is survived by her sister-in-law

Marion I. De Pecol of Thomaston, as well as a host of nieces, nephews,

cousins and friends. After graduating from high school in 1951, Emily,

encouraged by her three brothers, attended Danbury State Teachers

College. She graduated in 1955 and began her teaching career with the

Bristol school system at O’Connell School where she embraced her

students with great energy and passion. Emily and Norm built their

home on Eastwood Rd., which became the hub for many social

gatherings through the decades. Besides entertaining, her passions

included gardening, travel, decorating, and her signature scrapbooks and

greeting cards. Also, Emily loved her family and friends dearly. In 2016

Emily moved to Glenwood Place where she “brought Norm with her” in

the many iron forged pieces, hand-crafted items, and furniture.

Everything in her home had a special meaning and personal story. She

embraced her move and the many new friends she cultivated there. Her

later passion included contributions to the Bristol Historical Society

where she was instrumental in creating its General Store and served on

the renovation committee. The family would like to express our thanks

for the wonderful help and care given by Yale New Haven Hospital,

Smilow Cancer Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on

Saturday, November 24, 2018, at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Church, 215 West St.,

Bristol, CT 06010. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 23, 2018, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol. In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research

Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Bristol Historical

Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Emily’s memorial

web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com