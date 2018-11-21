Obituaries: Frank Merenda

Frank Merenda, 88, died on Veterans Day, November 11, 2018, a holiday filled with patriotism that meant very much to him. Born October 10, 1930 to John

and Amalia (Vitelli) Merenda, he was a lifelong Bristol resident, veteran of the U.S, Navy from which he was honorably discharged in 1955 after a stint as a

radio operator. He was a man of deep faith and a daily communicant at St. Anthony Church. He worked as a typesetter at Hildreth Press before its closure,

and then in East Hartford prior to retirement. Frank was also an active member of the Bristol Senior Center and of American Legion Post #2, where he rarely

missed a Veterans breakfast. He greatly enjoyed attending community events such as the Tramps Dinner and the Bristol Sports Hall of Dinner.

Frank was predeceased by his two sisters, Clara and Rose Merenda. He is survived by a wide circle of friends including Jim and Evelyn Salvatore as well as

many others from his daily jaunts to the Senior Center and various downtown places to get his coffee. He greatly enjoyed reading the Bristol Press cover to

cover, as well as watching the UConn Husky Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams.

Friends are asked to meet directly at St. Anthony Church for a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 26, 2018 at 9:30am. Burial with military

honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flower donations, memorial donations may be made to the Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave.,

Bristol; American Legion Post 2, 22 Hooker Court, Bristol or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Dunn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

WWW.Dunnfh.com