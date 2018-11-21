Obituaries: Robert Charles Allen

Robert Charles Allen, age 60, passed away peacefully at his home in Bristol, CT surrounded by his loving family on Saturday November 17, 2018. Bob was born on May 26, 1958 in New Britain, CT to George A. Allen and Lorraine E. (Holcomb). Bob graduated from Plainville HS in 1976 and went on to Porter Chester Institute with a degree in Tool Design.

On May 8, 1982 Bob married the love of his life, Claire (Bosse). Together they had a daughter; Sarah (Houle) and two sons; David and Nicholas. It was in 1980 when Bob and Claire first met at CT Spring and Stamping where they were both working. After many years of experience, Bob became VP of Operations, where he was admired by staff and management. Bob is the true definition of a “family man”. He cherished every waking moment with his family especially summer vacations in Hampton Beach, NH. He was adored by his mother-in-law, Anne Bosse, who affectionately called him, “Bobby”. The joy of his life was the quality time he and Claire spent with their three children, son-in-law Travis, and 2-and-a-half-year-old grandson, Hunter.

Bob had so many interests — if it wasn’t a jazz concert with his wife then it was teeing off at Westwood’s Golf Course on Fridays, babysitting for Hunter, enjoying a wine tasting at one of his favorite vineyards, watching the Washington Redskins win games, and strumming to one of his favorite James Taylor tunes. Too many to mention, but he was able to share in all these things he loved with those he cared about including his brothers in law; Chuck, Ken, Miguel, George, Kevin, Chris and Steven and of course his best friend, Jim and his wife Peg.

In addition to his beloved wife of 36 years, Claire, he is survived by his daughter: Sarah and husband Travis Houle of Wolcott; his two sons: David of Columbia, Nicholas of Bristol; his brother: Brian and his wife Vikki (English) of Plainville; his three sisters: Karen Martin of Florida, Nancy Bosse of Farmington, Cheryl and her husband Hank (Everson) of Plainville; his grandson: Hunter Houle; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at 12:30 P.M. at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 between 4 and 7 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven Health https://www.givetoynhh.org/ . The family wants to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the team of Bristol VNA Hospice for their wonderful work.

