Sports Hall of Fame holds induction

On Friday, Nov. 16, the Bristol Sports Hall of Fame held its 22nd annual Induction Program at the DoubleTree in Bristol.

Karl Hall, Hal Kilby, Morrie Laviero, Paul Neveu, Sr., deceased, Jon Petke, Tamara Stafford-Kirk, Bill Sweet, and Todd Ziogas were inducted before a sellout crowd of family and friends. In a press release, hall vice-president Bob Kalat said, “We are extremely grateful to the many business and individuals who supported the induction program by purchasing ads in the program booklet. Special thanks go to Mark Cornacchio and the First Bristol Federal Credit Union for their continued support of our VIP reception.”

Nutmeg TV taped the entire program for viewing on the following dates:

Thursday, Dec. 6 and 13 at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 7 at noon, and Monday, Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m.

Information on this years’ induction as well as past inductions is available on the BSHOF web site, (bshof.org). In addition, general information about the BSHOF, links to other Bristol sports organizations and a schedule of our “Video Library” is available on the web site.

“Thank you to everyone who attended this year and we look forward to next year as we welcome the class of 2019 on Friday, Nov. 22,” said Kalat in the release.