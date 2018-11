The Department of Veteran Affairs will be holding the 2018 Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 7, at the Legislative Office Building Atrium, Hartford.

Nine veterans from several branches of the military will be inducted, including Bristol resident, Anthony Sileo, who served in the Army.

To register to attend the event, which will begin at 5: p.m., contact Tammy Marzik at (860) 616-3603 or tammy.marzik@ct.gov .