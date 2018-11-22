City asks residents to support small businesses this Saturday

Saturday, Nov. 24 is Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do,

“As the holiday shopping season kicks off on Black Friday followed by Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday encourages holiday shoppers to patronize brick and mortar local businesses, said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in a press release. “Bristol supports local businesses which create jobs, boosts our local economy and preserves our community.”

The news release explained Small Business Saturday was established in 2010, to remind residents of the importance of shopping local. The first event was sponsored by American Express, in partnership with the non-profit National Trust for Historic Preservation, Boston Mayor Thomas M. Menino and Roslindale Village Main Street. The holiday was promoted by American Express via a nationwide radio and television ad campaign. The success of Small Business Saturday has expanded into the UK based on the success in the United States.