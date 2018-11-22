Transfer station hours extended for leaf bag pickup

The City of Bristol announced today that it plans to extend hours of leaf bag pick up Saturday. The Department of Public Works plans to have four rear load packer leaf trucks out from 7a.m. until 3 p.m. Leaf collection will also continue through next week.

Residents with CT driver licenses proving Bristol residential status are welcome to bring their bagged leaves to the City’s Transfer Station or await DPW crew pickup. The transfer station is open Friday, Nov. 23, (7:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) and again on Saturday, Nov. 24 and

Dec. 1, (7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

For these dates, residents are not required to have a Transfer Station Pass to deposit their bagged leaves.

“Based on the unexpected snow conditions which stalled leaf collection along with late falling leaves, our Public Works team is continuing their efforts, but opening the Transfer Station to those who have the ability to bring their leaves in is designed to get as many leaves off the curb as well, can only help,” stated Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu.”