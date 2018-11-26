Obituaries: Elizabeth J. Soucy

Elizabeth J. Soucy, 61, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at St. Francis Hospital. She was born on September 23, 1957 in Bristol, a daughter of the late Maurice and Jennie (Manocchio) Amelotte.

Elizabeth is the loving wife of Dale J. Soucy for 29 years. She was an avid scrap booker, Boy and Girl Scouts leader, a basketball coach, and a member of St. Matthew Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and friend and will be missed dearly by all.

Besides her husband, Elizabeth is survived by her son Michael Soucy of Bristol; daughter Alicia Soucy of Boston; sister Nancy Tidd of Canaan and her husband Gregg; brother Morey Amelotte of Tolland and his wife Cindy; brother-in-law Dennis Soucy of Bristol and his wife Diane; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 29, 2018 from 5PM until 7PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol. A Memorial Mass will be held directly at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave, Bristol on Friday, November 30, 2018 at 10AM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the GoFundMe page to support the family during this difficult time. The link can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/elizabeth-quotbettyquot-soucy-funeral.

