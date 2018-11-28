Chanukah to be celebrated by Gishrei Shalom congregation

On Sunday, Dec. 9th, the greater Southington/Bristol Jewish community is invited to celebrate the festival of Chanukah with music, food and candle lighting. Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation will host the event at the home of Dr. Amy Breakstone and Dr. David Reisner in Bristol beginning at 5 p.m.

Chanukah is a minor Jewish holiday, known as the Festival of Lights. It celebrates a Jewish victory against the Syrian Army. Upon returning to Jerusalem to re-light the Temple’s eternal lamp in the Temple, one day’s supply of oil was all that was found. The Chanukah story tells of that small amount of oil miraculously lasting for eight days until more oil was available.

The congregation’s spiritual leader, Rabbi Alana Wasserman, will lead the traditional prayers and songs on the last night of the holiday. Those attending are encouraged to bring their Chanukiot, candleholders which have room for a candle for each night of the holiday, plus a “servant” candle which lights the others. Since this is the last night, all of the candles will be lit and the reflection of dozens of candles burning at once is a beautiful sight.

For the location or to RSVP, contact Dr. Amy Breakstone at 860.585.1818 or events@gsjc.org.