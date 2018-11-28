Obituaries: Clemence Miecznikowski

Clemence (Lauzier) Miecznikowski, 96, of Bristol, widow of Henry P. Miecznikowski,

died on Monday (November 26, 2018) at Ingraham Manor. Clemence was born in

Canada on December 28, 1921 and was one of four children of the late Joseph and

Robea (Lambert) Lauzier. She came to Bristol with her family at an early age where she

graduated from St. Ann Grammar School. She worked at the former Bristol Nurseries

and was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish attending St. Ann Church. Clemence

is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Paul and Carmen Miecznikowski of

Pleasanton, CA and Ronald and Rachel Miecznikowski of Ontario, Canada; four

grandchildren: Bruce Miecznikowski and wife Sandra, Hector, Byron, and Alison

Miecznikowski; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Georgette Lauzier of Bristol; and

several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings: Cecile Beliveau, Marie

Ellis, and Rene Lauzier. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday

(December 1, 2018) at 11 AM at St. Ann Church of St. Francis de Sales Parish, 215

West Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and

friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, on Saturday between

9:30 and 10:30 AM. Donations in her memory may be made to the Women and Girls’

Fund at Main Street Community Foundation, PO Box 2702, Bristol, CT 06011-2702.

Please visit Clemence’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com