Obituaries: Colleen Alma Perone

Colleen Alma (Goodine) Perone, 61, of Bristol, the youngest daughter of the late Vernon and Bernice (McCarthy) Goodine, passed on Thursday, November 22, 2018 following a lengthy illness attended to by her loving family, friends/neighbors, and the extraordinary care of the staff at Ingraham Manor.

Colleen was born in Quincy, MA on July 16, 1957. She graduated from Bristol Eastern High School, Bristol, CT and Briarwood College in Southington, CT. She lived most of her life in the Bristol/Southington area. Colleen worked in the Southington Public Library for over 20 years where she made many wonderful friends.

Colleen is survived by her son Jeremy Rankin of Ormond Beach, Florida and four grandchildren, Braeden, Jackson, Noah and Taylor. She loved them dearly as they did her. She was always planning a special activity to bring them together. She also loved her many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also survived by her three brothers, Richard and his wife Cindy Goodine of East Haddam, Lawrence and his wife Christine Goodine of Bristol and Kevin and his wife Kathy Goodine of East Haddam and her four sisters, Linda and her husband James Fowler of Concord, NH, Brenda Thomas of Bristol, Sharon and her husband John Giglio of Wells, ME and Gail Goodine of Bristol. We will miss our little sister.

At the family’s request, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 is assisting the family.

