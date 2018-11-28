Obituaries: Gordon E. Meigs, Jr.

Gordon E. Meigs, Jr. 71, of Bristol passed away on November 25, 2018 suddenly after medical issues, long term and short term. He was the husband of Cynthia (Suraski) Meigs.

Gordon was born on September 10, 1947 the son of the late Gordon E. Meigs, Sr. and Wilhemina (Stack) Clifford.

He worked his entire career as systems programmer. Started at Emhart and moved on to a 25 year career at Aetna, where he retired for medical reasons. He enjoyed nature, hiking, photography, bird watching,. Sightseeing and his dogs.

Beside his wife he is survived by a stepson, Jeremy Mel of Danbury, a brother, Theodore Meigs of Bristol, a nephew, Jeffrey Meigs of Farmington and a niece Debbie Bibbins of Simsbury.

Private service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.. Dunn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Donations can be made to American Heart Association or American Lung Association, or ASPCA/PETA.

