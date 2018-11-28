Obituaries: John A. Hemmerich

John A. Hemmerich, 43, of Bristol, passed away suddenly on November 23, 2018.

He leaves behind a wife, Samantha (Badal) Hemmerich; two sons James (15) and Alex (5); mother Sandra Anderson; sister DeAnn Hemmerich; father and step mother Lee and Sharon Hemmerich and nephews Mason and Noah Lynahan. He is predeceased by his step father, Bill Anderson.

He attended Sharon Center School and graduated from Oliver Wolcott Technical High School. He loved his job as a licensed electrician and enjoyed his Mets and wrestling teams.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the family for calling hours on Friday, November 30, from 3PM to 5PM followed by a 5PM service at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave. Bristol.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit John’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .