Obituaries: Richard A. Morin, Jr.

Richard A. “Ricky” Morin, Jr., 51, of Bristol, beloved husband of Gerianne (Carter) Morin, died on Tuesday (November 20, 2018) at Bristol Hospital. Ricky was born in Bristol on December 16, 1966 and was a son of Richard A. Morin, Sr. and Beverly (Roy) Isham of Bristol. He was a lifelong Bristol resident and was a graduate of Bristol Eastern High School. He enlisted and served in the United States Air Force. He was employed as a welder with Bracone Metals and was a board member of the Disabled American Veterans McNamee Chapter 5. Ricky enjoyed his cars, motorcycles, fishing, and camping, but most of all, his true enjoyment was spending time with his wife, children, and family. In addition to his wife of 25 years, Ricky is survived by three children: Zachary, Jacob, and Eliza Morin of Bristol; four siblings: Patty Pirruccio, Karen Piazza, Randy Isham of Bristol, and Jamie Morin of Plainville; three sisters-in-law; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of friend. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Sunday (November 25, 2015) between 2 and 6 PM with military final honors bestowed at 6 PM. A celebration will follow at the D.A.V. hall, 191 Riverside Avenue. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family, or to the Disabled American Veterans, 191 Riverside Ave., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Ricky’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

