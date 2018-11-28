Obituaries: Stanley A. Ogonowski

Stanley A. Ogonowski, 93, of Bristol, passed away on Tuesday November 20, 2018.

He was born on May 1, 1925 the son of the late Alexander and Agnes Ogonowski.

Stanley was a US Navy veteran of World War II where he served as a US Navy Armed Guard and retired from Bussmann Manufacturing after 41 years. He was an avid NY Yankee fan who loved going to the casinos and was a member of VFW 583 Middletown, St. Stanislaus Church and the Bristol and Plainville Senior Centers.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Agnes (Oszaniec) Ogonowski of Bristol; his sister Helen Niski of Bristol and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sons Thomas and Robert Ogonowski; his brothers William, John and Walter Ogonowski and his sister Nellie Weeks.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St. Bristol, on Saturday Nov. 24 followed by the interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St. Bristol, CT 06010.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Stanley’s memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.