Wine Tasting fundraiser Friday night

The United Way of West Central Connecticut and the Professional Young Visionaries of Tomorrow will be hosting the 8th annual Winter Wine Gala on Friday, Nov. 30, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 42 Century Dr., Bristol.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Wine tastings will occur until 9:30 p.m.

According to a press release from the United Way, “all proceeds will benefit the United Way of West Central Connecticut and its partner agencies.”

“The community is invited to attend this exciting wine tasting fundraiser to sample over 50 wines and spirits, try many delicious hors d’oeuvres and enter to win raffle prizes,” according to the press release. “This year’s event will also feature a Wine Pull Raffle, sponsored by Tier 1 Real Estate.”

Maple End Package Store, 192 North St., Bristol, will be providing the wine, and according to the press release, will be taking orders for the holiday season, which will be available for pick up in mid-December.

Tickets are on sale for $60, and the United Way in its release suggested purchasing ahead of time as “this event is usually sold out.” To order tickets, call (860) 582-9559 x407, or, by visiting, www.uwwestcentralct.org/winter-wine-gala.