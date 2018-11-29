Leaf pickup extended to Dec. 7

A press release from City Hall announced that the Public Works Department plans to extend leaf bag and yard waste pick up until Friday, Dec. 7.

Residents with a Connecticut driver license that proves Bristol residency can bring leaves to the city’s transfer station or await pickup by the DPW crew, according to the release.

“Due to the weather challenges we had in mid-November, we need to provide opportunities for residents to continue cleanup of fall leaf and yard waste,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in the press release.