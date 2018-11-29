Swimming: Bristol Eastern finishes ahead of BC in states

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

MIDDLETOWN – Both the Bristol Central and Bristol Eastern girls swimming teams were in action at the 2018 Class M championships from Wesleyan University in Middletown on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

And the Lancers finished just in front of the Rams at the event.

Eastern placed 12th overall with 170 points while Central took 17th behind a 99.5-point effort.

Eastern’s Brianna Ogonowski — a senior member and top swimmer of the program — led her 200 yard medley relay squad to a ninth-place finish in 1:59.81 along with teammates junior Chelsea DeMarest, senior Julia Michaud, and freshman Taylor DeMarest.

Central, in the same race, placed 20th as freshmen Alayna Lawson and Emma Lewis, sophomore Anastasia Ptak, and freshman Samantha Chapman finished in 2:24.06.

Taylor DeMarest placed 17th in the 200 freestyle (2:05.08) while Central junior Mackenzie Pina earned 10th place in the 50 freestyle (26.18 seconds).

In the one meter diving event, Eastern junior Emily Mulcunry nabbed eighth place in 318.09 while Central senior Erin Petke took 15th with a score of 295.90.

Ogonowski was back at it in the 100 butterfly with a 14th place showing in 1:04.81 and Pina tied for 10th in the 100 freestyle in 57.22 seconds.

Taylor DeMarest competed in the 500 yard freestyle as her time of 5:41.34 was good for 15th place.

Central and Eastern had teams involved in the 200 freestyle relay with the Rams finishing a little bit faster than the Lancers.

The Central contingent of sophomore Camille Attle, freshman Brianna Lamothe, sophomore Mackenzie Ceccarelli, and Pina took 17th with a time of 1:53.24 while Eastern placed 19th overall.

The Lancers finished in 2:02.77 with a team consisting of junior Isabella Rubio, freshman Katelynn Reay, and sophomores Kylie Wolfradt and Noell Bruce.

In the 100 backstroke, Chelsea DeMarest finished in 19th place behind a 1:07.40 showing.

But in the biggest effort of the day, Ogonowski made a fourth place finish in the 100 yard breaststroke – earning a spot at the State Open in the process.

Her time of 1:07.53 was just four seconds off the top spot as Ogonowski was able to continue her postseason swimming adventures.

And in the 400 freestyle relay, the Lancers were the 10th best team in the pool.

The combination of the DeMarest’s, Michaud and Ogonowski finished in 4:01.22.

Central’s team was also involved in the 400 freestyle relay as the foursome of Attle, Lawson, Wolf, and Pina ended the race in 4:09.04.

It was a close battle for first place at the Class M event but Hand took the title with 588.5 points while North Haven earned second (569 points).

St. Paul Catholic finished in 24th place as the Class S championships commenced from Wesleyan University in Middletown.

The Falcons scored six total points at the event and all were notched by the same competitor.

In the 200 yard freestyle, freshman Amelia Badzioch finished in 24th place with a time of 2:13.02 and then in the 500 freestyle, she was back at it again.

She took 20th place, finishing the race in 5:53.09 — earning five meet points.

Ogonowski swims at State Open

Ogonowski swam at the State Open on Saturday, Nov. 17 from Yale University in New Haven.

And the Bristol Eastern standout ended up taking 24th in the 100 breaststroke.

Ogonowski’s time of 1:09.90 was good for one point in the team scoring department.

She finished the night in 53rd place and was the only representative of the Mum City in the pool that night.

Greenwich won the championship with 454 points, narrowly beating Cheshire (second place, 439 points), and Weston (third, 385).