Legion holding Pearl Harbor Day event

The American Legion will hold its annual Pearl Harbor Day on Friday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m.

This event is to honor all World War II veterans that served. It will be at the American Legion, Post 2 Meeting Hall on Hooker Court.

The event takes place at the exact time Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. This event is open to the public.

This year is a little different. The post will honor the World War II veterans in a special way.

The wooden bell stand that the ship bell from the USS Kidd hangs from will be named in honor of Norman Heresko, a gunner mate who served on the USS Kidd when it was attacked. He fought from the deck of the USS Kidd fighting off planes that were trying to crash into his ship.

The ship bell was donated to the Post 2 by another USS Kidd shipmate. Every year after the war, he rang the bell in memory of fellow shipmates he served with as it hung in his backyard. On his passing, his widow asked that the legion continues his wishes and that the bell be rung three times in honor of those who served aboard the USS Kidd. The American Legion has taken it farther. The legion rings it in honor of all veterans. It rang as part of “Bell for Peace” on Nov. 11 to remember the end of fighting for World War I.

A plaque will be mounted on the bell stand in his honor. Along with this, a 8×10 photograph of the last year Heresko rang the bell at Pearl Harbor Day will be hung on the wall of the hall along with a plaque donated to the post by Heresko at the last Pearl Harbor Day event he attended.

The family of Heresko will present a cap of Heresko’s with the ship’s crest on it to the History Room of the Bristol Public Library.

The year that Ed Riccio passed away the post presented a print of an award, Riccio received in Farmington in 2014 for his service during World War II, to the Bristol Library to hang on its wall by the History Room. This year, the post has framed the photograph and the daughter of Riccio will hand it over to the staff from the Bristol library. Some time in December, the library will have a formal hanging at the Bristol library.

A group picture will be taken of all World War II veterans who attend.

The post is asking those who can attend to say a few words if they wish.

There will be a social event afterward.