Obituaries: Edwina Irene Levesque

Edwina Irene (King) Levesque, 88, of Bristol, widow of William R.

Levesque, died on Tuesday (November 27, 2018) at Ingraham Manor.

Irene was born on May 29, 1930 in Caswell, ME and was the youngest of

13 children of the late Alex and Flavie (Lavoie) King. A Bristol resident

since 1957, she worked for Superior Electric for 16 years before retiring

in 1992. She happily volunteered at Bristol Hospital, was a member of

LaRencontre, and a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish at St. Ann

Church where she was a member of the Ladies of St. Ann Society. Irene

is survived by her son, Roger Levesque and loving daughter-in-law,

Tanya; her beloved grandchildren, Alyson and Jarrod Levesque; and

several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by all her siblings. A

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday (November 30, 2018)

at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience

of the family in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial

contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association, PO Box

417005, Boston, MA, 02241-7005. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave.,

Bristol, assisted the family. Please visit Irene’s memorial web-site at

www.FunkFuneralHome.com