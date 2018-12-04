Obituaries: Jean-Yves Laprise

Jean-Yves Laprise, 74, of Bristol, beloved husband of Judith (Gorneault) Laprise, and widower of Pierrette (Benoit) Laprise, died unexpectedly on Sunday (December 2, 2018) at home. Jean-Yves was born on June 19, 1944 in St. Jacques, Quebec, Canada and was one of ten children of the late William and Beatrice (Houde) Laprise. He moved to Bristol at an early age and graduated from St. Ann Grammar School and Bristol Eastern High School. He entered the United States Army where he served one tour in Vietnam as a member of 1st SQDN, 10th Air Cav., 4th Infantry Division. As a UH-1D “Huey” helicopter door gunner, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross on November 11, 1966 when he risked his own life by climbing on the skids of his helicopter mid-flight to secure his door that had come unhinged heading towards the rotor. He also was awarded the Presidential Air Medal for meritorious achievements in Vietnam. He enjoyed a career in construction and building as a master carpenter. At home, he enjoyed spending his time tinkering with things and doing his painting. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. In addition to his wife, Jean-Yves is survived by four children: Brian Laprise and his wife Brigitte, Patrick Laprise, Michelle Laprise, and Shaun Laprise, all of Bristol; a brother: Dorsey Laprise of Bristol; four sisters: Doris Aldieri, Francoise Poirier of Bristol, Williette Hammond of Maryland, and Ginette Laprise of Canada; four grandsons, Logan, Jacob, Mason, and William whom he loved dearly; three step-children: Donna Paradis of Delaware, Leo and Cliff Paradis of Bristol; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings: Lise Begin, Jacques, Patrick, and Rejean Laprise. Funeral services will be held on Friday (December 7, 2018) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue, Bristol, to St. Ann Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Thursday between 4 and 7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the Bristol Veteran’s Council, PO Box 2634, Bristol, CT 06011-2634. Please visit Jean-Yves memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

