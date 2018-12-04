Obituaries: John T. Brodeur

John T. Brodeur, Sr., 83, of Bristol, husband of the late Judith (Morline) Brodeur, died on Monday (December 3, 2018) at his home surrounded by his family. John was born in West Hartford on August 1, 1935 and was a son to the late Victor E. and Elizabeth (Southworth) Brodeur.

John was honorably discharged from the United States Navy. He has been a Bristol resident since 1962 and a parishioner at St. Matthew Church. He belonged to the Elk’s Lodge #1010 and worked at AT&T for 34 years before retiring. He was a big fan of the Boston Red Sox and the women’s UCONN Huskies team.

He is survived by his two sons: John T. Jr. and his wife Susan Brodeur of Kensington, David Brodeur of North Carolina; his two daughters: Denise and her husband Sal Cugno of Bristol, Mary Ann and her husband Jake Powers of Hamden; his brother: Donald and his wife Nancy Brodeur of Old Lyme; his sister: Marjorie Brodeur of Massachusetts; his ten grandchildren: Alex, Deanna, David, Toni, Amy, Chris, Caitlyn, Matthew, Hannah, Jacob; one great grandchild: William; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Nina. In addition to his wife and parents, John is predeceased by his two brothers: Victor Brodeur, William Brodeur; and his two sisters: Jean Kennedy, Barbara Brodeur.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (December 7, 2018) at 11:30 AM at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Thursday between 5 and 8 PM.

