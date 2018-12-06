Obituaries: Robert R. Marquis

Robert R. Marquis, Sr., 79, of Bristol, widower of Jacqueline (Carrier) Marquis his

loving wife of 58 years, died on Monday (December 3, 2018) at The Pines. Robert

was born in Milton, Massachusetts on July 1, 1939 and was a son to the late

Raymond and Helen Marquis. He was raised in Terryville before joining the United

States Navy. He was honorably discharged from the Navy and settled in Bristol.

Robert was the owner and operator of Life Accident and Health Associates for 40

plus years. He was an avid bicyclist and traveler with his wife and family. A true

Patriarch in every sense of the word. He is survived by his son: Robert Jr. Marquis

and his wife Karen of Bristol; his two daughters: Christine Clegg and her husband

David of Harwinton, Elizabeth Berardinelli and her husband David of Bristol; his

two brothers: Charles Marquis of Massachusetts, Lawrence Marquis of Enfield and

his two sisters Joan McDonald of Massachusetts, Dorothy Branciforte of Cromwell,

ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass

of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (December 8, 2018) at 12 PM at

St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville. Burial with Military Honors will

follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk

Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Saturday between 10:30 and 11:30

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to America Parkinson Disease

Association. www.apdaparkinson.org . Please visit Robert’s memorial website at

