Santa Land opens Dec. 13

Bristol Parks and Recreation will hold the Rockwell Park’s 33rd Annual Santa Land at Mrs. Rockwell’s Pavilion Dec. 13 to 16.

The pavilion will be transformed into a life-sized gingerbread house, featuring one of the largest train displays in the state, dozens of Christmas trees, and fun activities for all ages.

Children will be able to mail their Christmas list to the North Pole or to personally tell Santa and Mrs. Claus what they want for Christmas. (Bring your own camera/video recorder to capture that special moment with Santa).

Children will also receive a candy cane and can make a holiday craft.

Special features this year include: Greene-Hills and West Bristol Chorus on Dec. 13. A live petting zoo and horse drawn wagon rides through Rockwell Park will on Saturday, Dec. 15 and Sunday, Dec. 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. The cost is $1 per person. Hot chocolate will also be available for $1 per cup, with additional flavorings and toppings for $.50.

Families are encouraged to create a homemade gingerbread house and enter for a chance to win prizes including gift certificates for Parks and Recreation programs, Amazon, and other great prizes. Submissions should be brought to the Parks and Recreation Office (2nd floor City Hall, 111 North Main St). Deadline for submission is Wednesday, Dec. 12.

Gingerbread houses will be displayed at Santa Land Village (Dec 13 to 16) for everyone to enjoy and may be picked up on Dec. 16 at 3:30 p.m. or in the Parks and Recreation office on Tuesday, Dec. 18. Santa Land visitors will be asked to submit a vote for their favorite gingerbread house. The votes will be tallied after Santa Land Village closes for the season. The winning family will be contacted by Dec. 21.

The village hours will be Thursday, Dec. 13 and Friday, Dec. 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday Dec. 15 and Sunday, Dec. 16 from 12 to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Office at (860)584-6160.