Appice brothers pound the skins in ‘Drum Wars’

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

The percussion war cry will be sounded. And it will be brother against brother this Friday night.

That’s when Drum Wars comes to the Milford Performance Center in Milford.

The centerpiece of the concert is brothers—and legendary drummers— Carmine Appice and Vinny Appice.

The duo’s separate resumes read like a Who’s Who of classic rock.

Carmine, for instance, first came to the world’s attention with pioneering heavy band Vanilla Fudge (“You Keep Me Hanging On”). He then moved onto the Cactus, followed with a stint with Jeff Beck in Beck, Bogert, and Appice. He also spent many years holding down the beat for Rod Stewart. He recorded with Ozzy Osborne. And he led his own heavy metal band, Blue Murder.

Vinny has played in Black Sabbath (“Mob Rules”), Heaven and Hell (featuring members of Black Sabbath), Dio, John Lennon, and Rick Derringer.

Carmine said he and Vinny have been doing Drum Wars gigs off and on since 2012. Although, it’s never been on the front burner of either of their careers, he said it’s always been a fun gig.

Carmine compared Drum Wars to the types of shows where jazz drumming greats Buddy Rich and Gene Krupa would face off behind the skins.

Although they call it Drum Wars, Carmine said the shows are not solely about the drums. Vinny and he go out on stage with a full band, performing a set list that pays tribute to the many artists the pair have played with through the years.

And it’s a set list that is as stellar as their collective resumes.

Carmine said the band will perform tracks from Black Sabbath. (The new album recorded by Vinny and Carmine as Appice, “Sinister,” features a track called, “Sabbath Mash,” in which they excerpt “Paranoid,” “Iron Man,” and “War Pigs.”) They’ll perform “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne. They’ll do some Blue Murder songs. They’ll do Dio’s “Holy Diver” and “We Rock.” They’ll do Rod Stewart’s, “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy.”

And Carmine said they also intend to do a few tracks from Appice’s “Sinister.”

“It’s an entertaining show,” said Carmine. “It’s very different.”

Vinny’s and Carmine’s new album, “Sinister,” sits both of them behind their kits, playing in tandem. Taking the journey with them is a variety of musical guests across the album’s 13 guests.

The album features: Jim Crean (vocals), Paul Shortino (vocals) (Rough Cutt, ex-Quiet Riot), Robin Mcauley (vocals) (MSH), Chas West (vocals) (Ex-Lynch Mob), Scotty Bruce (Vocals), Craig Goldy (Guitar) (Ex-Dio, Ex-Giuffria), Bumblefoot (Guitar) (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Joel Hoekstra (guitar) (Whitesnake), Mike Sweda (guitar) (Bulletboys), Erik Turner (guitar) (Warrant), David Michael Phillips (guitar) (King Kobra), Tony Franklin (bass) (Ex-Blue Murder, ex-The Firm), Phil Soussan (Bass) (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), Johnny Rod (bass) (King Kobra, Ex-W.A.S.P.), and Jorgen Carlson (bass) (Gov’t Mule).

Finding guests was simply a matter of making phone calls and seeing who was available, said Carmine.

Resident members of Appice on “Sinister” are sisters Mayuko Okia on guitarist and Tsuzumi Okia on bass. (“They’re really good,” said Carmine. “Audiences love them.” He said fans are surprised when Mayuko and Tsuzumi play some “kick ass” metal.)

Although both Carmine and Vinny are drummers, their percussion isn’t thrust into the front of the mix of “Sinister.”

“It’s not just about the drums,” said Carmine of “Sinister.” Instead, the songs are about his and Vinny’s experience in the music business. It’s about writing music. It’s about arrangements.

All the drums are played in service to the songs, said Carmine.

Drum Wars with Carmine Appice and Vinny Appice will be at the Milford Performance Arts Center, West River Street and West Main Street, Milford on Friday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.

For more information, go to milfordperformancecenter.org, CarmineAppice.net or VinnyAppice.com