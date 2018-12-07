Head to ‘The Hill’ to celebrate holidays

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Central Connecticut Chamber of Commerce and Holiday on the Hill Committee will be hosting the Holiday’s on the Hill and Children’s Reverse Parade on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m., on the Federal Hill Green.

The Children’s Reverse Parade, lead by the Bristol Fire Department and American Legion of Forestville Post 209, will begin at 6:05 p.m., at the American Clock and Watch Museum, 100 Maple St. It will follow along Maple Street, and will flow to the left, following the path through the Green, where it will conclude at the Christmas tree and carol sing.

The carol sing will be emceed by Maria Salice and Sheila Kelley.

At 7 p.m., holiday themed activities will start, including writing letters to Santa Claus, arts and crafts, cow train rides provided by Wojtusik Nursery, and visiting with Santa. All activities will be held in the First Congregational Church. Santa will be stationed in the gazebo on the green. Cow train rides are pending weather and ground conditions.

A holiday Concert will run from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m., featuring Sharp 5 Jazz, who will be joined by Richard Theriault on the saxophone. There will also be performances by singers Maria Salice, Allen Stone, Jena Dolittle, and Rachel Beaudoin with Jim Hahn on guitar. All performers will be joined by Sharp 5 Jazz, made up of Ed Wrobel on drums, Jeremy Osterling on sax, Ben Boylan on bass, Josh Peters on piano, and Greg Hahn on trumpet and flugelhorn.

Mana Palace Food Truck and the St. Joseph Booster Club will be serving food. Several members of the Rotary Club will be handing out water.

Bristol Hospital’s Lights of Love Campaign for Hospice will also take part in the event. Three-hundred luminaries will be lit to honor loved ones. Luminaries can be purchased for $5 each, and can be done so online by visiting www.bristolhospital.org/Development-Foundation/Fundraising-Opportunities.aspx.

Parking will be available at St. Joseph Church, First Congregational Church, Dupont Funeral Home, and Funk Funeral Home. There will be signs indicating parking areas.

Some roads surrounding the Federal Hill Green will be closed during the event.