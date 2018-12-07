Legion baseball dishes out awards

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – The Bristol American Legion Baseball program held its annual banquet on Friday, Nov. 23 from the American Legion Hall in Bristol.

And per its usual, several players from the senior program earned postseason awards for the Post 2 outfit.

The senior team honored the player with the highest batting average, the Francis Mullins Award, which went to former Bristol Eastern standout Mac Goulet.

Goulet, in his first season of American Legion ball, batted an impressive .380 to lead the squad.

The defensive play of the year, the Red Ball Award, went to pitching ace Kenny Knox while the Shawn Granger Award, for Character & Courage, was earned by Jake Violette.

The Mark Sullivan Award, for the best defensive player, saw Zach Marquis scoop up the honor and the players MVP – the Coach Jim Bates Award – was given to Goulet.

The coaches MVP, the Hillary Driscoll Trophy, went to Noah Plantamuro. The Dr. James F. “Doc” Gilhuly Award – the player who best represents American Legion baseball – was earned by veteran Anthony Lozier.

This was an extremely good year for the Bristol American Legion baseball programs.

The senior team was once again a state tournament performer while the juniors were even more successful.

The 17U program won the Connecticut State Championship in 2018 and then rolled up the New England Tournament title as well – going 3-0 in the postseason play from Windsor Locks.

And Bristol passed along 17U awards as well for the squad during that same night of celebration.

Evan Bouchard earned the “Best Player” award on offense while Kyle Lauretti won the “Best Player’ for defense.

And the “Best Pitcher” winner for the Bristol outfit was Trevor Mays.

Along those lines, Bristol junior American Legion coach Bill Mason earned the 17U Coach of the Year Award from the Connecticut American Legion Baseball Committee.

And to top it all off, former Bristol 19U coach Alex “Spec’ Monico earned the Distinguished Coaches Award.

Monico led the Bristol American Legion team to five Zone 1 titles, two state titles, and, in 2008, his squad went to the World Series.

Mason and Monico will be honored at the 18th Annual Hot Stove Dinner on Friday, Jan. 4 from the Aqua Turf in Plantsville.