Police issue holiday safety tips

For the holiday season, Bristol police announced it has increased our patrols in certain areas to help deter incidents of robbery and theft. Some of the areas include convenience stores, shopping malls, and financial institutions.

With the holiday season, police said incidents of theft and robbery tend to increase. “Our goal is to prevent robberies and increase the rate of apprehension. With your help, that can be accomplished,” the police said in a news release

Police are reminding shoppers with the following tips to help keep them safe during the holiday season:

Stay alert when shopping

Pay attention to your surroundings, especially when walking to your car

Keep your cash and credit cards out of sight

Be aware of strangers that approach you

Do not leave valuables unattended in shopping carts or vehicles

Park in well-lit areas

When using a ATM, choose a safe location

Report suspicious activity to law enforcement