Obituaries: Betty Frost

Betty (Hornberger) Frost, 86, of Bristol CT passed away peacefully on December 6, 2018 at Sheriden

Woods with family by her side. She was born August 28, 1932 in Farmington, CT to the late Francis

“Frank” and Winifred (Palmer) Hornberger.

Betty loved working as a machine operator at Lee Spring in Bristol, CT before retiring after many years, so

much so that she returned part-time before retiring for good in her mid-70’s. Many will remember her in her

Camaro and her love for cats. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters,

Lindsay and Kassie whom had many special times with her.

Betty was predeceased by two sons, Philip and Jeffrey Perron, one daughter Gail Perron, two

granddaughters Jessica Perron and Crystal Labbe, one great-grandson Andrew Cote, three sisters Sylvia,

Norma and Bernice, and Infant Brother Daniel.

Betty leaves behind seven daughters Evelyn (Francie) Chartier and her husband Daniel of FL, Mariann

Perron Kerzmann of NE, Lizabeth Black and her husband Mike of KY, Tracy Nowack and her husband

Mark of FL, Lisa Perron of OK, Simone Kelly and her husband Michael of Terryville, CT and Kelly Frost of

Bristol CT. Betty also leaves behind her daughter-in-law Robin Perron of Bristol CT, sister Eileen

Hornberger of Bristol, CT, and Brother Lee Hornberger and his wife Janet of Burlington, CT. She also

leaves behind 24 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sheriden Woods for the care they provided to her.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 from 5:00-7:00pm at Scott Funeral Home, 169

Main Street, Terryville CT. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com