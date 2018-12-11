Obituaries: Dorothy H. Kessler

Dorothy H. (‘Dot’) Kessler, 100, of Burlington, CT died Saturday, December 8, 2018, in Bristol, CT. She was born January 26, 1918, in Greensburg, Pa, a daughter of the late William Roy Comp and Victoria “Henrietta” Comp. She was the third of nine children, and was a graduate of Latrobe High School in Latrobe, PA. Dorothy worked as a hairdresser and a veterinary lab technician. She married her High School sweetheart, Richard P. Kessler, of Latrobe, PA and had a happy marriage of 59 years. They lived in Latrobe, PA; Canajoharie, NY; Charleston, SC; Metairie, LA, and were long-time residents of Westport, CT and Surfside Beach, SC. After the death of her husband Richard, she also lived in Atlanta, GA, and the Whigville section of Burlington, CT. Dorothy had a deep love of the Lord, was a devout Catholic, and a 35-year cancer survivor.

She enjoyed golf, reading, traveling, entertaining her family, baking, cooking, walking, crossword puzzles, and sitting on her porch in Whigville. She took great pride in the wonderful pies she baked.

Dorothy is survived by her six children: Richard Kessler Jr. of Atlanta, GA; Dorothy Doney of Vero Beach, FL; David Kessler of Punta Gorda, FL; Jacqueline Mullin of Neptune Beach, FL; Victoria Chapo of Whigville, CT; and Gregory Kessler of Fairfield, CT; twelve grandchildren: Bleu Loo of California; Tracy Barbieri of Havertown, PA; Audrey Chapo of Daphne, AL; Lisa Oestreicher, of Oakland. CA; Geoffrey Chapo of Bristol, CT; Jennifer Zayas of Warminster, PA; Brian Mullin of Lenoir, NC; Colleen Blevins of Ogdensburg, NY; Cynthia Crough of Groton, CT; Amy Mullin of London England, Shana Delgado of Stratford, CT, and Michael Kessler of Bridgeport, CT; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard and her siblings: Mary Louise Fisher, William Comp, Jr., Isabella Mack, Robert Comp, John (‘Richard’) Comp, Eleanor Janik, Helen (‘Ginny’) Meholic, and James Comp.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (December 13, 2018) at 11 AM at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Thursday between 8:30 and 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Bristol Hospital Hospice and Home Care or the American Cancer Society.

For online condolences, please visit Dot’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.