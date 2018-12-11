Obituaries: Edward Kozikowski

Edward “Ed” Kozikowski, 88, of Bristol, passed away on Friday, December 7,

He was the husband of Antonie “Toni” (Jesse) Kozikowski for 64 years.

Ed was born in Torrington on April 23, 1930 and was a lifelong Bristol resident.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Korean Conflict. After

working 35 years with Northeast Utilities and Yankee Gas, Ed enjoyed his

retirement years traveling with his wife Toni, spending time with his

grandchildren and keeping busy around the house. Besides being an avid Boston

Red Sox fan, he also enjoyed attending minor league baseball and hockey games.

Besides his wife, Ed leaves his son, James E. Kozikowski and his wife Maria and

grandson Andrew of Wethersfield, daughter Rosemarie (Kozikowski) Garfi and

her husband Frank and grandson Anthony of Tampa, FL, and granddaughter

Christine (Kozikowski) Hicks and her husband Ryan and great granddaughter

Amelia of East Hartford. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December

12, 2018 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave.,

Forestville/Bristol until leaving for the Church of St. Matthew, 120 Church Ave.,

Forestville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Committal service and

interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol.