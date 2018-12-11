Obituaries: Verna S. Carlson

Verna S. (Sorensen) Carlson, 93, of Elim Park, Cheshire, formerly of

Bristol, widow of Milton V. Carlson, was called home by her Lord and

Savior peacefully on Wednesday (December 5, 2018). Verna was born in

Hartford on March 27, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Howard and

Elsa (Muller) Sorensen. Raised in Hartford, she attended Hartford schools

and graduated from Bulkeley High School. She attended Cambridge

Secretarial School and enjoyed a career as an executive secretary to the

Vice-President at Bristol Hospital before retiring in 1987. Prior to moving

to Elim Park 12 years ago, she was an active member of Grace Baptist

Church, Bristol, where she served the church as a Sunday school teacher and

Deaconess. Verna is survived by three daughters and two sons in law;

Elaine Carlson and Richard Perry of Cape Porpoise, ME, Gayle and Ted

Norris of Madison, and Janis Carlson of West Hartford; eight grandchildren,

Hannah and Eliza Perry, Ted Norris, Linnea Lang, Emma Keys, Jacob

Norris, Eina Rieger, and Graham Clegg; nine great grandchildren: Hayes and

Finn Rieger, Ian and Ana Clegg, Sydney and Edward Norris, Charlotte and

Eleanor Lang, Payton Keyes and her baby sister who is due in January. She

was predeceased by her only brother, three-year-old Roy Sorensen. A

memorial service will be held on Saturday (December 15, 2018) at1 PM in

the Nelson Hall at Elim Park Baptist Home, 150 Cook Hill Rd., Cheshire.

Burial will be private in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling

hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Elim Park

Baptist Home, 150 Cook Hill Rd., Cheshire, CT 06410. Funk Funeral Home,

35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is in care of arrangements. Please visit Verna’s

memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.