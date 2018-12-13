Club earns two national honors

At the 2018 Northeast Leadership Conference for Boys and Girls Clubs of America, the Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center was awarded the Blue Spirit Award and the Driving Great Futures Northeast Gold Award.

The Blue Spirit Award, “which recognizes an individual who demonstrates the mission of the Club and goes above and beyond to drive impact and make a difference,” according to a press release from the cClub, was presented to President and CEO, Michael Suchopar.

“I am honored to share this award and recognition with the many dedicated staff, volunteers and supporters who make it possible for our organization to have such a profound impact on the lives of countless children and families,” said Suchopar. “We are blessed with many individuals who, because of their unique talents, make us a unique youth service organization.”

The Driving Great Futures Northeast Gold Award, which “acknowledges the vast number of total children served as well as the provision of high impact programs in a unique variety of settings,” was presented to the club in recognition of their role in “paving the way for Boys and Girls Clubs.”

According to the press release, these awards are “the two highest honors an individual and an organization are able to receive within a region.” Throughout America, there are approximately 4,300 Boys and Girls Clubs that are divided into one of five geographical regions.

“The Bristol Club, because of its passion, dedication, and continuous pursuit of high quality services that enhance the lives of children, stands out amongst an extensive network of individuals and organization throughout the country,” according to the press release. “Its commitment to the development of children who are well educated, happy, healthy, loving and socially conscious is nationally recognized.”