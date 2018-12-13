Obituaries: Anthony J. Ravita

Anthony J. Ravita, 44, of Bristol, died unexpectedly on Wednesday (December 12, 2018). Tony was born in Bristol on May 1, 1974 and was a son of the late John Brousseau and Diane (Ravita) Wright. He was raised in Bristol and attended Bristol Central High School. He moved for a short time to California before returning to Bristol and attending Tunxis Community College. Tony was the head chef for several area restaurants including Joey Garlics, Ruby Tuesdays, Dakotas, and Carmines. He enjoyed cooking for family and friends, comedy and swimming. He also had an interest in studying Italian history and cuisine. Tony is survived by his daughter, Diana Ravita, her mother, Jenny Cabral, aunts and uncles: Karen and Michael Brzezinski, Tina and Steven Ravita-Wetmore, Jim and Holly Ravita, Carole Saraceno, Nikki Landrette, and Justine Roy; and many close cousins. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Sunday (December 16, 2018) between 1 and 4 PM followed by a memorial service commencing at 4 PM. Burial with his mother in St. Joseph Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. Please visit Tony’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

