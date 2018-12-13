Obituaries: Russell H. Pons

Russell H. Pons, 85, of Bristol, died on Tuesday (December 11, 2018) at Bristol Hospital. Russell was born in Bristol on December 12, 1932 and was a son of the late Frederick and Emma (Ehly) Pons. A lifelong Bristol resident, he was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War. After the war, he went to work for Superior Electric where he worked until retirement. He enjoyed being outdoors gardening and walking and was an active member and volunteer at the Bristol Senior Center where he enjoyed Wii bowling and pickleball and where he made my friends. Russell is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Roberta and Chip Peters, and Shelly and John Benson, all of Bristol; five grandchildren: Brian, Samantha, and Kenneth Peters, and Andrew and Lauren Benson; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings: Robert Pons, Vivian Cormier, and Gladys Brasile. Funeral services will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Saturday (December 15, 2018) at 11 AM. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Saturday between 9 and 11 AM. Memorial donations may be made to the Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Russell’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

