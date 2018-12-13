Obituaries: William Andrew Ragali

William Andrew Ragali, 94, an unyielding family man and selfless patriot — among the last of the greatest generation to walk this earth, died on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 in Bristol.

He died of natural causes surrounded by his dear family in the home he lovingly shared with his adoring late wife, Winifred Claire Ragali. William longed for his beautiful wife in the 24 years after her passing. She was truly the love of his life. His family takes solace in that William and Winifred are reunited, looking upon them with pride from their heavenly perch.

William was born on Sept. 9, 1924 in Torrington, CT, son of the late Joseph and Margaret Ragali. At age 17, he voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Navy, determined to battle the evils that beset the world. During World War II, he served aboard the USS Wayne, a troop transport that traversed the Southwest Pacific theatre. He attained the rank of Gunners Mate 2nd Class, and continued his valiant service during the Korean War, during which he served aboard the USS Quillback, a submarine.

Between the two wars, he met his beloved wife while working as a butcher at First National Stores, a career he continued for 41 years before retirement. They married in October 1949 and settled in Bristol, where they started a family.

Among William’s greatest joys was the UConn women’s basketball team. He was able to watch the women win once more two days before his passing.

William is survived by his sons Timothy and wife Diane, Brian and wife Deborah, Dennis and wife Brenda; his daughters Janice and husband Bob, Noelle and husband Kip; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

His family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Bristol Hospital and the hospice program, the services of CCCI and Utopia, as well as the staff at Assisted Living Services, and especially his caregivers.

