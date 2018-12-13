Possible bomb threat at senior center

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

On the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 13, an alleged bomb threat was reported at the Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave. A patrolman with the Bristol Police Department said that information has yet to be released, but the department is looking into the alleged threat.

This incident came in conjunction with reports that there were similar occurrences at Griswold Elementary School in Berlin, the National Shooting Association in Newtown, Seybridge Plaza in Seymour, and Bloomfield.

The Connecticut State Police Public Information Office announced that “troopers from Troop E-Montville were dispatched to Griswold Elementary School… As a precautionary measure, the elementary school has been evacuated and members of the Emergency SErvices Unit are on scene conducting an investigation.”

Members of ESU were also dispatched to the NSA, and Seybridge Plaza.

“Our Cyber Crimes Investigative Unit and Connecticut Intelligence Center (CTIC) are currently working to identify the source of the emails that are circulating across various agencies in the state,” according to the Connecticut Public Information Office.

It is not yet clear if these incidents are related, but investigations are pending.