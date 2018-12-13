Saluting veterans

Above, Joanne and Edward Riccio III, look on as a photograph of their father, Edward Riccio, Jr. is revealed on Dec. 7 at the American Legion Post 2. The post held a ceremony to honor all World War II veterans.

At left, the bell was rung three times at the beginning of the ceremony to honor all veterans. Edward Riccio, Jr. was given the distinguished flying cross award for taking control of the plane ‘Calamity Jane’ (with no flight experience) and landing the plane safely. This photo will be hung in the Bristol Public Library.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI