By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

According to Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu there were “bomb threats being called in across the country,” yesterday, Thursday, Dec. 13.

Zoppo-Sassu said there were three Bristol locations reported on Thursday; “the senior center on Stafford Ave., a business on Lake Ave., and the Manross Library.” She said the bomb threat was received via email, that “appears to have originated from Indonesia,” but no bombs have been found.