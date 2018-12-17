Legislators to ring the bell outside Walmart Wednesday

State Representatives Whit Betts (R-78) and Cara Pavalock-D’Amato (R-77) and State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) will participate in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

All three legislators will be at Walmart, 1400 Farmington Ave., in Bristol, on Wednesday, Dec. 19, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“Community members are invited to support the cause and donate whatever they can,” according to a press release.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

