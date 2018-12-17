Obituaries: Alva S. Quilter

Alva S. (Soto) Quilter, 65, beloved wife of John “Jack” Quilter, passed away on Tuesday December 11, 2018. She was born in Meriden on July 12, 1953 and was the daughter of Rene and Adela (Traverso) Soto.

Alva was a graduate of Bristol Eastern High School and was a long time parishioner at St. Gregory Church before she moved. She married the love of her life, Jack, in 1974 and worked at Bristol Federal Savings Bank and retired from Stafford School where she was a secretary in 2008. The beach was Alva’s happy place. She spent her summers living in Westerly, Rhode Island and her winters in Fort Myers, Florida with her husband. She was a friend to all, and enjoyed collecting seashells from the beaches that her and her husband would visit, quilting and, above all else, spending time with her children and her grandchildren. Family meant everything to her and she will be incredibly missed by them and her many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Alva is survived by her son: John Quilter and his wife Melissa of Plainville; her daughter: Meredith Dodge and her husband Jamey of Tolland; her two brothers: Pete Soto and his wife Kim of Terryville, Charlie Soto and his wife Terry of Bristol; six grandchildren: Austin, Brendan and Caitlyn Quilter, Billy, Bobby and Zachary Dodge; and three nephews: Eric, Brandon and Marc Soto. She is also survived by brothers and sisters in law Peggy and Wayne Chapple and Michael and Dori Quilter and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her granddaughter: Maddison Quilter.

Funeral services are on Tuesday December 18, 2018 at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol to St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Forestville Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday, December 17, 2018 from 4 PM to 8 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either B.A.R.C., 195 Maltby Street, Bristol, CT 06010, R.O.A.R , C/O Jamaica Bay Club, 15235 S. Tamiani Trail, Fort Myers, Florida 33908 or South Trail Fire District Benevolent Association, 5531 Halifax Ave, Fort Myers, Florida 33912

