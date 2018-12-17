Obituaries: Gabrielle Noel Benedict

Gabrielle Noel Benedict LaChance, 14, beloved daughter of Leslie “Les” and Sally
LaChance, passed peacefully on Thursday (December 13, 2018) at Connecticut
Children’s Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Known as Gabby, Gabby Girl,
Gabster, and Peanut, she was born on October 3, 2004 in Farmington. She was raised in
Bristol attending Stafford School, Mountain View School, and Northeast Middle School
and was currently a freshman and straight “A” student at Bristol Eastern High School
where she was known to always have a smile on her face. She enjoyed music, singing,
art, and reading. She loved everyone she encountered from her teachers to her many
doctors and nurses. She loved her animals as well and was surrounded at home by her
three dogs, two cats, and one fish. She especially appreciated the time she spent
hanging out with her family.
In addition to her parents Les and Sally, Gabby is
survived by her maternal grandparents-“Poppi” and “Meam”: Orson Noah Benedict, Sr.
and Doris Benedict of Norfolk; her maternal grandmother-“Mimi”: Noella LaChance of
Plainville; aunts and uncles: “Sissa” Melissa and Tim Sweeney, “Aunt Frannie” Frances
Benedict, “Gin Gin” Virginia and Richard Halsted, and Robert LaChance and his
daughter, Kimberly LaChance; several cousins, and many friends including her BFF
Kerly Delgado. She was predeceased by her grandfather: Phillip Louis LaChance and an
uncle: Orson Noah Benedict, Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Monday (December
17, 2018) at 11 AM at First Congregational Church, 31 Maple St., Bristol. Burial will
follow in Forestville Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home,
35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Sunday between 5 and 9 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial
donations may be made to the Cardiology Department at Connecticut Children’s
Medical Center, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106. Please visit Gabby’s
memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com