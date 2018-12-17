Obituaries: Gabrielle Noel Benedict

Gabrielle Noel Benedict LaChance, 14, beloved daughter of Leslie “Les” and Sally

LaChance, passed peacefully on Thursday (December 13, 2018) at Connecticut

Children’s Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Known as Gabby, Gabby Girl,

Gabster, and Peanut, she was born on October 3, 2004 in Farmington. She was raised in

Bristol attending Stafford School, Mountain View School, and Northeast Middle School

and was currently a freshman and straight “A” student at Bristol Eastern High School

where she was known to always have a smile on her face. She enjoyed music, singing,

art, and reading. She loved everyone she encountered from her teachers to her many

doctors and nurses. She loved her animals as well and was surrounded at home by her

three dogs, two cats, and one fish. She especially appreciated the time she spent

hanging out with her family.

In addition to her parents Les and Sally, Gabby is

survived by her maternal grandparents-“Poppi” and “Meam”: Orson Noah Benedict, Sr.

and Doris Benedict of Norfolk; her maternal grandmother-“Mimi”: Noella LaChance of

Plainville; aunts and uncles: “Sissa” Melissa and Tim Sweeney, “Aunt Frannie” Frances

Benedict, “Gin Gin” Virginia and Richard Halsted, and Robert LaChance and his

daughter, Kimberly LaChance; several cousins, and many friends including her BFF

Kerly Delgado. She was predeceased by her grandfather: Phillip Louis LaChance and an

uncle: Orson Noah Benedict, Jr.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (December

17, 2018) at 11 AM at First Congregational Church, 31 Maple St., Bristol. Burial will

follow in Forestville Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home,

35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Sunday between 5 and 9 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial

donations may be made to the Cardiology Department at Connecticut Children’s

Medical Center, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106. Please visit Gabby’s

memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com