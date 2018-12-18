Obituaries: Barbara Mone

Barbara (Murphy) Mone, 73, of Bristol, passed away on Friday December 14th at home surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born in Calais Maine and moved to Connecticut when she was a young girl. She worked various jobs throughout her life however, her most rewarding role was raising her children and caring for her grandchildren. Barbara loved spending time with her family and enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners where everyone was welcome. She was Grandma to so many of her grandchildren’s friends because she loved them all like her own. She took care of everyone around her and had a heart of gold. Barbara, is survived by her son Joe Mone and daughter in law Shirley; her daughters Laurie Mone Blier and her fiancé Joe Ochs and Angie Walker. Her 9 beloved grandchildren, Tyler Mone, Chase and Devin Blier, Chandalise, Chelsea and John Mone and Jordin and Sean Walker, and Gina Lodovico. Her sisters, Phyllis Wojtusik, and Mary Pelletier, her brother Frank Murphy and sister in law Denise, and brother Philip Knowles. As well as several nieces and nephews. Barbara, was predeceased and now reunited with her husband John, her mother Edith Britton and son in law John Walker. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (December 18, 2018) 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue, Bristol, to St. Joseph Church, Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday between 5 and 7 P.M. Please visit Barbara’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

